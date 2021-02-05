Music for the Mission Opens Applications for Local Mini-Grants to Alleviate Homelessness and Hunger in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Today, Music for the Mission, a nonprofit focused on serving homeless and hungry populations in Central New York, is announcing that applications are now open for emergency mini-grants to help fund local projects that aim to alleviate homelessness and hunger.

In a video being released with the announcement, Music for the Mission highlighted that food pantries in our communities continue to be depleted due to COVID-19 and they will be awarding emergency mini-grants of $1,000 to fund local projects that help with the efforts of homelessness and hunger.

To be eligible for funding, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that assists homeless and hungry populations in Central New York. Music for the Mission hopes to use these mini-grants to fund smaller, more grassroots non profit organizations that have creative and innovative projects to mitigate the effects of homelessness and hunger.

To learn more and apply for funding, visit www.musicforthemission.org and click on mini-grant. The application deadline is Monday, February 15, 2021.

Contact:

Angela Moonan, Board Member

Music for the Mission

315.474.3742

musicforthemission@gmail.com

About Music for the Mission

Founded in 2009 by Joe Stanley of Stanley Law in Syracuse, New York, Music for the Mission is a humble hon-profit organization focused on assisting the homeless and the hungry in Central New York. Music for the Mission raises money by sponsoring local musical events and redirecting proceeds to small, non-profit organizations focused on Central New York. By supporting the organization's local and regional event, participants and attendees are providing targeted assistance to those within the local community. Music for the Mission is located at 215 Burnet Ave, Syracuse, N.Y. 13203. Visit www.musicforthemission.org or email musicforthemission@gmail.com for more information.

SOURCE: Music for the Mission



