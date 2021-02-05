David Effress Interviews his Wife about her Appearance on Lovecraft Ezine

ASPEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / David Effress, husband to fiction writer Inna Effress, interviews his wife about her appearance on Lovecraft Ezine after she appeared as a guest for a podcast episode on January 12th, 2021.

Due to in person Covid 19 restrictions, family members were asked to be guest interviewers, here is David Effress' reporting of his interview with his wife:

"She had a fantastic time talking with the show's host and the other panel members. She did a great job answering questions about her childhood as an immigrant and announcing her 2021 upcoming publications," wrote David Effress.

In the two-hour podcast, the writer stated that her husband is her muse and generative force for countless ideas and characters.

"My husband's varied life inspires my stories and some of my strangest dreams," the writer said.

Ms. Effress, who wrote for Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was Governor of California, expresses that she "writes fiction to explore existence on the edge - of civilization, indecency, or insanity."

"Much of my poetry and fiction examines images originating from my experiences as an immigrant and daughter of Holocaust survivors," the writer said.

The author's original story "Malady of Laughter" will be released in 2021 in an international anthology along with her micro-fiction, "There's No Such Thing as Un-Indoctrination," which will be published in Crack the Spine's annual print anthology whose theme for 2021 is Leaving a Cult.

About Inna and David Effress

Inna is a speechwriter, fiction writer, and poet who emigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. as a child. Her writing has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and has been published or is forthcoming in numerous publications such as Santa Monica Review, Tartarus Press' 30th Anniversary anthology Strange Tales, and a new magazine by Shirley Jackson and British Fantasy Award-winner Undertow Publications. Her work has been reprinted in Simon & Schuster's The Best Horror of the Year, among others. She lives with her husband, David Effress and their three children, who provide her with endless inspiration.

