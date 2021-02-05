Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") Further to its January 18, 2021 news release the Company announces that it has increased its private placement financing from $2 million to up to $2,213,000.

On receipt of all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to issue up to 4,715,385 flow-through units at a price of $0.13 per flow-through unit, each consisting of 1 flow-through common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue, and up to 17,777,778 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.09 per unit each consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,213,000. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Finders Fees may apply to this private placement and all securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the Company's Tower Stock Gold Property and for working capital purposes.

