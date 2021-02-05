The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 3, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 jan 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Warrant 49.230,00 49.230,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Swap 64.316,00 64.316,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Swap 56.298,00 56.298,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Ordinary share 196.703,00 196.703,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 452.810,00 452.810,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Warrant 2.483,00 2.483,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In Cash Contract for difference 78.839,00 78.839,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In Cash Contract for difference 61.333,00 61.333,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 38.592,00 38.592,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In Cash Ordinary share 831.499,00 831.499,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 508.408,00 508.408,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 88,00 88,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 45,00 45,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Convertible bond 37.165,00 37.165,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.490,00 2.490,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited) Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.548,00 3.548,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.882,00 2.882,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 606.042,00 606.042,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,97% 0,00% 0,00% 0,56% 2,41% Voting rights 2,97% 0,00% 0,00% 0,56% 2,41%

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105593