Fashion Start-Up Moda Design District Announces the Successful Completion of Seed Round

Over 110 Fashion Designers from Around the World Have Signed Up for Moda Design So Far, and Have Created Over 2,000 Unique Fashion Products

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2021 / The founders of Moda Design District, a fashion start-up created for independent and up-and-coming fashion designers to develop their brand globally, are pleased to announce the completion of a very successful seed round.

As a spokesperson for the tech start-up noted, the founders of Moda Design District have one key goal in mind: to bring independent brands to one place and represent their designs internationally. The founders know that in this age of advanced technology, it should be possible for buyers to find unique and stylish fashion products that they cannot find anywhere else.

This inspired them to create and launch the fashion start-up and invite creative and budding fashion designers to join. After launching the Beta version 1 of Moda Design District in September, 2020, the founders were very pleased by the number of fashion designers who signed up.

So far, over 110 designers from across the globe are part of Moda Design District; this group of talented artisans created over 2,000 one-of-a-kind fashion products in over 20 categories.

"The Moda team spent the last 4 months testing the Beta 1.0 version of the platform, targeting and retargeting purchase and marketing funnels, and now we are finally ready to open to purchases," the spokesperson noted, adding that with the success of the seed round in less than 12 months, Moda Design District is now raising $1 million for further growth as a market leader for digital fashion business.

"The second phase of Moda growth includes version 2.0 of the platform, native apps for iOS and Android, 200-plus designers, marketing strategy and influencer targeting, team growth, strategic, omni-channel visibility acceleration and revenue key performance indicators."

Everyone involved with creating and launching Moda Design District is humbled by how successful it has been so far, as well as looking forward to continued growth in the future.

"Moda will change the world of direct-to-consumer marketplace and online fashion business by supporting independent fashion designers and helping them grow their brand internationally," the spokesperson noted.

About Moda Design District:

Moda Design District is a digital design district, created for independent fashion designers from around the world to develop their brand globally. It combines the need for an online eComm platform, plus a gallery and a marketplace, all in one, with a simple selling interface and reasonable fees. For more information, please visit https://modadesign.com/.

