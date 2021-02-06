FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street Broadcasting Its 150th Show Sunday on Its Newsmax 930 AM Syndicated Timeslot

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2021 / New To The Street will broadcast Show 150 Sunday 930AM EST on NEWSMAX T.V., and on FOX Business Network MONDAY 1030PM PST. The show will feature NativeCoin, GREENBOX POS, NexTech AR and SmartKey.

The show will be replaying the EmergingGrowth.com segment with Nextech AR Solutions' (OTCQB:NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg. Evan, who is no stranger to the public markets, assisted financing and brought Take-Two (TTWO) Interactive Software to the public markets at $5, which now trades over $200 per share.

Evan is positioning Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) to be a dominant player in the augmented reality space with current working products in its platform and 20 million plus in sales this past year alone. Evan discusses Nextech's portfolio of augmented reality solutions including virtual online events, its own 3D AD network, an education platform with AR labs giving students great experiences to increase learning, and more. Each vertical Nextech AR has developed is now its own billion-dollar industry.

"Nextech AR is ahead of its time and has a CEO who has the team and experience to bring it all to fruition" stated Vince Caruso FMW Media's CEO and Co-Founder.

NativeCoin with President Randy Williams, Jay Simmons Director of Tribal Operations, and Marcus Guinn advisor.

"Tribes have a unique opportunity to create a currency that will allow them to monitor all expenditures on their reservation or in the surrounding community. It will open the world's market to not only online gaming but free trade for their artisans. N8V Coin will help give tribes an opportunity to illustrate the economic impact they have on an ever-growing global economy," stated Randy Williams President NativeCoin.

Smartkey (SKEY), the leader of BOT "Blockchain of Things," CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz and company ambassador Ben Armstrong "BitBoy" discussed Smartkey's partners and the SKEY Token. BitBoy calls Smartkey a "Blue Chip" project and believes with confidence that its partners, including Teltonika, have the tech to lead the way.

Szymon talks about connecting the physical world with the virtual world. 99% of blockchain projects are ideas, but Smartkey is different and launched with real-world working solutions. Smartkey created the communications connecting the key from devices to the blockchain, enabling public integration.

"Big corporations already understand what is happening and that the era of sharing economy is coming. The largest automotive corporations in the world are getting ready for this. The bottom-up revolution has already started and we will not stop it. This is blockchain; this is where users are in control. We are happy SmartKey is part of it. You can watch more in the next New to the Street series," stated Szymon Fiedorowicz.

"SmartKey is keeping our business development and Government Relations teams busy as we are getting positive feedback and inquiries on working together for multiple verticals utilizing Smartkey," stated Vince Caruso, FMW Media CEO.

"BitBoy Ben Armstrong will be on panel segments and providing monthly content segments for New to The Street and Exploring The Block for Fox, Bloomberg and Newsmax television broadcasts," further stated Caruso.

About NativeCoin Native-Coin.com

NativeCoin acts as a decentralized, universal, digital currency that can be utilized by Native American Tribes and their Casinos. With NativeCoin, it costs mere pennies to transfer thousands of dollars by means of utilizing an internal peer-to-peer transaction.

GreenBox POS (GRBX) with Chairman Ben Errez discusses NASDAQ uplisting and the recent all-stock acquisition of ChargeSavvy. ChargeSavvy's primary focus is on retail, in-person transactions, but it is also ideally suited for the eCommerce market. In 2020, ChargeSavvy processed payments of over $500 million, generating revenues of over $30 million and an EBITDA of almost $14.0 million.

Last up is Paypolitan with FOUNDER Blockchain expert Nils Tharandt Ortiz on EPAN token's upcoming exchange listing on Bitforex and possible near future acquisition of 300k user-base company.

About SmartKey

Smartkey (SKEY) is a unique platform that connects the DeFi world with physical world assets. Smartkey is the first platform to connect the Blockchain of Things (BoT) with DeFi projects. This token promotes the Puzzle Economy, which is a collection of Smart Contracts that executes various connected processes. Smartkey token has a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 SKey tokens.

Businesses can use Smartkey to streamline services and automate their user interactions. They can also execute the ascents of blockchain that involve distributed ledger, smart contracts, absence of censorship, and intermediaries. Smartkey solutions are used for distant and contactless cryptocurrency payments.

Smartkey has collaborated with brands like KIA and Teltonika. Using this cryptocurrency, the companies have developed innovative DeFi solutions for car access management and rental settlement, device interactions, and car rental blockchain-based technologies.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com .

About ChargeSavvy

ChargeSavvy is a global Fintech company focused on payment processing and software within the merchant services industry. The Company's proprietary point of sale product provides niche retail merchants an all-in-one solution to manage client transactions with added tools to protect against chargebacks and fraud. The company also offers e-commerce and delivery transactions software technology. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.chargesavvy.com to learn more.

About Nextech AR

Nextech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing augmented reality market, which is estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024, according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:

Virtual Experience Platform (VXP): An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates interactive video, artificial Intelligence and augmented reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world's most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research, the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With Nextech's VXP platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption, and built-in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

ARitize For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. Nextech has a 'full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its ARitize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its ARitize white label app, its 'Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy'.

ARitize 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

