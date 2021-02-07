Dev3lop Shifts its Focus to Tableau Consultant Services, Analytics and Related Services

The Experienced Team from Dev3lop is Ready and Able to Work with Small and Large Businesses, Government Agencies and E-Commerce Platforms

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2021 / Dev3lop, a tech startup company based in Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce that the company is now focusing primarily on offering Tableau consultant services, as well as analytics and other related services.

To learn more about Dev3lop and how the friendly and experienced team can offer tailored tableau developer and consulting services to a wide variety of businesses, please visit https://dev3lop.com/austin-tableau-consulting/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founder of Dev3lop is devoted to providing the most relevant and needed services to his valued customers. This commitment inspired him to refocus on what Dev3lop offers, pivoting from service related to website site development and search engine optimization to Tableau consulting, data warehousing, analytics and more.

"We have a passion to teach others about emerging technology. We collaborate with your team and develop, generate, or optimize the foundation of business intelligence solutions with any SQL database, Tableau consulting, and many other various applications or programming languages."

As it turns out, the shift in services and plans to launch additional video and audio content are not the only exciting announcements to come out of Dev3lop in recent weeks. The team is also working to release its first Electron desktop application.

"We are working tirelessly to generate master level video and audio content for Tableau training and to increase the adoption of our upcoming product release. This will help others to adopt the products that our company builds, while also offering more well-documented solutions from start to finish."

The decision to switch gears from SEO to Tableau consulting has been advantageous for Dev3lop. The team has already worked as a freelance Tableau consultant for a number of large corporations. These key projects have allowed Dev3lop to grow and the founder to invest back into the business.

Everyone at Dev3lop has also been humbled by the number of positive google reviews that many clients have posted.

For example, the most recent google review noted, "Tyler is an extremely talented and passionate Tableau developer with thorough knowledge in designing and engineering from inside and out. Also he is a great trainer, helped me a lot, 10 out of 10."

About Dev3lop:

Dev3lop.com is a grassroots tech startup based out of Austin, Texas. They offer tailored consulting solutions to their customers across an array of services, and they enjoy working with their clients to solve their needs together and help them feel alright. For more information, please visit https://dev3lop.com.

