A big week for the ATX TR, which went 4 per cent up. News came from UBM, Pierer Mobility, AT&S, Andritz (3), Palfinger, CA Immo, RHI Magnesita, Frequentis, ams, OMV, FACC, Raiffeisen Bank International, Strabag, Uniqa. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 4,41% to 5.927,67 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 8,44%. Up to now there were 17 days with a positive and 8 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,38% away, from the low 8,44%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Thursday with 0,8%, the weakest is Friday with -0,47%. These are the best-performers this week: Rosenbauer 11,9% in front of DO&CO 11,01% and Verbund 9,74%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -11,02% in front of Agrana -1,26% and Immofinanz -1,26%. Further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...