Dialog Semiconductor plc Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from Renesas Dialog Semiconductor plc ("Dialog" or "the Company") notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas") regarding a possible all cash offer of €67.50 per Dialog share for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Dialog. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made. In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Renesas is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 7 March 2021, being 28 days after today's date, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel (the "Panel") in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code. This statement is being made by Dialog without the consent of Renesas. Contact:

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961



Enquiries:

Dialog Semiconductor plc Mark Tyndall Tel: +49 1727 226 409 Jose Cano Tel: +44 1793 756 961 J.P. Morgan Cazenove - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Tel: +44 20 7742 4000 Bill Hutchings James Robinson Qatalyst - Financial Adviser Tel: +44 20 3700 8820 Jason DiLullo FTI Consulting - Media Enquiries Tel: + 44 20 3727 1000 Matt Dixon Rob Mindell Disclaimer J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ('J.P. Morgan Cazenove'), is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the 'PRA') and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Dialog and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dialog for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove, or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein. Qatalyst Partners Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for Dialog and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dialog for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement. Rule 26.1 Disclosure In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available at www.dialog-semiconductor.com, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 8 February 2021. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement. Disclosure requirements of the Code Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) of the Code applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8 of the Code. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) of the Code applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Code. Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Code). Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure. Rule 2.9 disclosure In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, as at the close of business on 5 February 2021 (being the business day prior to the date of this announcement), Dialog confirms that it had in issue 71,268,687 ordinary shares, excluding shares held in treasury, of 10 pence each with voting rights and admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ISIN code GB0059822006. 07-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

