Announcement On Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 07 February 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) published today an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Hongkong Stock Exchange with regard to Proposed Appointment Of International Accounting Standards Auditor For 2020.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Rule 13.51 (4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Hong Kong Listing Rules').

The board of directors (the 'Board') of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') announces that, following the listing of the H shares of the Company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Hong Kong Stock Exchange') on 23 December 2020, according to the relevant requirements of Hong Kong Listing Rules and after taking into consideration such factors including auditor's qualifications, the Board proposes to appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited (the 'HLB') as the international accounting standards auditor of the Company for 2020 to undertake the auditing works in accordance with the international accounting standards. HLB possesses the practicing qualifications of the Hong Kong accountant as well as the experience and capability for the provision of auditing services to companies listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. HLB has participated in the international accounting standards auditing works in relation to the listing of the H Shares of the Company by way of introduction, and produced the Company's auditing report for the period ended 30 June 2020 and reviewing report for the period ended 30 September 2020 under the international accounting standards, thus the appointment of HLB can satisfy the efficiency requirements for auditing engagement of the Company for 2020 under the international accounting standards.

The Board agreed to submit the aforesaid proposed appointment of international accounting standards auditor for 2020 to the Company's 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') for consideration and approval.

A circular containing, among others, the information on the proposed appointment of international accounting standards auditor for 2020, together with a notice for convening the EGM, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

The Board of Directors

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.