Announcement On Proposed Amendments To The Articles Of Association
The board of directors (the 'Board') of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company') hereby announces that, the Board meeting held on 7 February 2021 considered and approved, among others, a resolution regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company (the 'Articles of Association').
Following the completion of the listing of H shares by way of introduction and the transaction of the privatisation of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1169) by the Company, for the purpose of better realising the synergy, further optimising corporate governance, improving the environmental, social and governance standard of the Company, attracting excellent talents and speeding up the implementation of the Internet of Things Strategy, the Company intends to amend the relevant provisions of the existing Articles of Association in relation to corporate governance.
The details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are set out in Appendix I to this announcement.
The Board agrees to submit the above proposed amendments to the Articles of Association at the Company's 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EGM') for consideration and approval. A circular containing, among others, the information regarding the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, together with a notice for convening the EGM, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.
The amended Articles of Association will become effective on the date of approval by the EGM. Before the proposed amendments come into effect, the existing Articles of Association continue to be valid.
Appendix I: Details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association
