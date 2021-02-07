REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Request for general meeting - Election of board members

Oslo, Norway 7 February 2021: REC Silicon ASA ("REC" or the "Company") has received a request, pursuant to the Norwegian Public Companies Act (the "Act") section 5-7 (2), for the calling of an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") from the shareholder Aker Horizons Holding AS ("Aker Horizons").

Aker Horizons proposes that the board of directors of the Company is amended, to be constituted by Kjell Inge Røkke (chair), Annette Malm Justad (deputy chair), Audun Stensvold and Lene Landøy. The Company will make the calling notice for the EGM within the time limits of the Act.

For further information, please contact:

Annette Malm Justad (chair)

Phone: +47 9520 9396

Email: Annette.Malm.Justad@recore.eu

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act