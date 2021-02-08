From the waiting room to the board room, IntelliCentrics' technology provides healthcare facilities the control they need to ensure the safety of their visitors and communities at large.

IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), the innovator of the SEC3URE Ethos, SEC3URE Passport, Link GO! and BioBytes serving healthcare facilities across North America, the United Kingdom and China, announces the creation of the industry's first COVID-19 credential available to all users across its technology platform. This first-of-its-kind solution provides facilities with the data they need to ensure optimal steps are taken for each individual entering the facility.

Healthcare facilities are faced with the challenge of providing a safe environment to both COVID and non-COVID visitors. In order to accomplish this, facilities need to know, who among their visitors have received the COVID-19 vaccine, who have not, with a focus on the frontline healthcare workers. IntelliCentrics' technology delivers all of this while going a step further by providing necessary insights to manage medically necessary exceptions.

"We relish the fact that our technology supports frontline workers who are most at risk in the battle against COVID-19," said Michael Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics. "And we understand the best solution needs to be a total solution, so we used our experience and made this work for virtually every possible scenario in the entire care delivery system. The result is that patients can once again receive treatments and have loved ones by their side without feeling vulnerable to the virus."

When circumstances require, IntelliCentrics' technology also provides facilities with the ability to set up alternatives such as attestation, screening questions, and PPE requirements as part of their COVID-19 credential. It is a total solution in that it covers all categories of individuals entering the facility and their unique circumstances.

IntelliCentrics' technology platform currently hosts over 11,000 facilities worldwide, giving facilities the control and communication tools to inform all visitors, from the waiting room to the board room, their role in creating a safe and secure environment. Sheehan added, "the power of our community is in its varied and collective experiences and sharing what we have learned from SARS, H1N1, and all other vaccine-based policies."

IntelliCentrics created the SEC3URE Ethos. Built on three core principles transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC3URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies.

