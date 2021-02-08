

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. or IIJ (IIJIY), an Internet-related network services provider, reported Monday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 75.2 percent to 5.88 billion Japanese yen from last year's 3.35 billion yen.



Operating profit climbed 67.1 percent year-over-year to 10.13 billion yen.



Total revenues increased 3.6 percent to 156.07 billion yen from 150.69 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company now projects attributable profit of 7.6 billion yen, up 89.7 percent from last year, operating profit of 13.5 billion yen, up 64.1 percent from last year, and revenues of 213 billion yen, up 4.2 percent from the prior year.



The company previously expected attributable profit of 6.1 billion yen, operating profit of 11.3 billion yen, and revenues of 212 billion yen.



Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ, said, 'We revised our FY2020 financial target upward again by reflecting the favorable demand situation and strong performance, mainly led by the significant improvement in network services gross profit.'



In Japan, Internet Initiative shares were trading at 2,286 yen, up 2.4 percent.



