Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-02-08 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Subscription RIG 26.02.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 12.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2021 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2021 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2021 Snaige SNG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2021 - mogo MOGO Public offering RIG 25.02.2021 For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.