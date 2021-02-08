Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06/2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-02-08 08:00 CET --


PERIOD           COMPANY TICKER                       EVENT               MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.12.2020  -  Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R     Subscription        RIG   
     26.02.2021                                        period                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.01.2021  -  INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L        Buyback             VLN   
     25.03.2021                                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.02.2021  -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe      Government          VLN   
     30.04.2021                                        securities               
                                                       auction                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.02.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe      Government          VLN   
                  LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B              securities               
                                                       auction                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.02.2021  -  Tallink Grupp TAL1T                  Sales figures       TLN   
     12.02.2021                                                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.02.2021  Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern       Coupon payment      TLN   
                  Horizon Capital NHCB042523A          date                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     09.02.2021  LHV Group LHV                        Interim report, 12  TLN   
                                                       months                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     09.02.2021  Novaturas NTU1L                      Interim report, 12  VLN   
                                                       months                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.02.2021  SAF Tehnika SAF1R                    Interim report, 6   RIG   
                                                       months                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.02.2021  Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L              Sales figures       VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.02.2021  UPP Olaines UPPO070022A              Coupon payment      TLN   
                                                       date                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.02.2021  Novaturas NTU1L                      Investors event     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.02.2021  Merko Ehitus MRK1T                   Interim report, 12  TLN   
                                                       months                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.02.2021  Nordecon NCN1T                       Interim report, 12  TLN   
                                                       months                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.02.2021  Coop Pank CPA1T                      Interim report, 12  TLN   
                                                       months                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.02.2021  Snaige SNG1L                         Extraordinary       VLN   
                                                       General Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.02.2021  Arco Vara ARC1T                      Interim report, 12  TLN   
                                                       months                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     11.02.2021  Coop Pank CPA1T                      Investors event     TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     12.02.2021  Coop Pank CPA1T                      Sales figures       TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.02.2021  -  mogo MOGO                            Public offering     RIG   
     25.02.2021                                                                 



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
