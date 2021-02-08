

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for December. Economists forecast output to grow 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 0.9 percent rise seen in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro was steady against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.99 against the yen, 1.0828 against the franc, 1.2035 against the greenback and 0.8767 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

