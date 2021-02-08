

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L), a distributor of industrial and electronics products, reported Monday that its like-for-like or LFL revenue for the four months ended January 31 increased 8 percent.



In its trading update, the company said all regions posted a revenue growth. EMEA LFL revenues grew 7 percent, and the increase was 10 percent in Americas and 11 percent in Asia Pacific. UK delivered mid-single digit growth, with France slightly stronger and Germany positive.



Total digital like-for-like growth was 6%, with Group web revenue increasing 8%.



Group LFL revenues in the second quarter ended September was down 4 percent, and in the first quarter ended June was down 11 percent.



Looking ahead, Electrocomponents said its full-year profit expectations are unchanged with stronger revenue growth offset by additional ongoing costs.



For the year ending 31 March 2021, the consensus is adjusted profit before tax of 175.0 million pounds within a range of 171.1 million pounds to 180.4 million pounds.



Lindsley Ruth, chief executive officer, said, '...whilst we remain cautious about the external environment, this positive revenue progress underpins our confidence in the Group's prospects and the significant growth opportunities in both revenue and margins we see over the medium term.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTROCOMPONENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de