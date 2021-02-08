

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) said Monday that it does not plan to pursue acquisition of Tikkurila.



'The intended acquisition of Tikkurila can no longer compete with more attractive opportunities to create superior value for our shareholders and other stakeholders,' Akzo Nobel said in a statement.



Akzo Nobel submitted a binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila for 31.25 euros per share on January 28, 2021.



The company said Monday that it will continue delivering on its capital allocation priorities, including a disciplined approach to strategically aligned, value creating, acquisitions. The company continues its current 300 million euros share buyback program.



