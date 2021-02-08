DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 05/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 65.8133 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 141616 CODE: MSDU =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 93140 EQS News ID: 1166557 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)