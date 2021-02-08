Chinese inverter maker Sungrow has switched on a 6 MW / 21 MWh solar-plus-storage facility on the island. The FIT project's connected AC capacity is limited to only 845 kW, but the containerized storage solution provided by the company ensures its viability.Japan"s northern island of Hokkaido has seen strong development of large-scale PV and wind in the past two decades due to relatively low costs of land compared to other regions in the country. As a result, however, renewables grid integration and grid stability have become challenging in the area, especially because the island has low energy ...

