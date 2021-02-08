The "UK Wills, Probate Trusts Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Wills, Probate Trusts Market Report 2020 is the 7th edition of an annual research report from the publisher. The report provides a review of the Wills, Probate Trusts market, looking at the market structure, key issues and new developments, market size and trends, the key players, future market developments and an opinion survey of practitioners.

Here are some selected findings:

Market value growth in the wills, trusts and probate market is estimated to increase by 4.3% in 2020 compared to 2019. Both wills and probate services have experienced growth in 2020 although probate and estate administration has been stronger: sadly, the pandemic has driven increased demand for probate advice and also led to more complicated and contentious probate work with individuals passing away without a valid will.

The publisher's consumer survey in November 2020 found that when getting professional legal help making a will, 56% of consumers still use a solicitor/law firm, and when getting legal help arranging probate over 8 out of 10 consumers use a solicitor or law firm. However, some start-ups are beginning to take a growing share of the market.

The number of law firms and solicitors working on contentious wills, probate, and trusts has increased again in 2020 following similar increases in 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, there were 237,130 grants of representation in England and Wales, and this is a decrease from 264,486 in 2018. Grant applications generally follow the death numbers and these decreased in 2019. As a result of the pandemic, 2020 is going to see the number of deaths increase to a much higher level than in 2019. Official statistics up to September 2020 for England and Wales registered a 15.9% increase on the same period in 2019.

The number of powers of attorney (POAs) applied for continues to increase year-on-year and passed 900,000 in 2019.

The market is forecast to grow at an average of 4% a year from 2020 to 2023. Many will writers and probate advisors are more optimistic now than they have been for four years. In the publisher's 2020 Survey of Practitioners, there are over three-quarters expecting increased workload in the next 12 months.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction

A fragmented market still but some changes

Age, death are key market drivers plus COVID-19 this year

Market obstacles consumer inertia, fragmentation, price competition

More digital platforms/video for service delivery as market growth continues

INTRODUCTION

Wills and probate

Trusts

Legal guardianship

Abbreviations

MARKET STRUCTURE

Regulated and unregulated providers

Self-regulation

More market consolidation, and some disruption

Law firms and solicitors

Unregulated companies

Other probate providers

Wills Register

Will Aid

MARKET TRENDS DEVELOPMENTS

UK population over 55 increasing at the fastest rate

Deaths decreased in 2019 and long-term trend is a death rate decline

Video-witnessed wills now allowed

Online lasting power of attorney access launched

Nine out of 10 solicitors prefer physically signed LPAs to digitally signed ones

MoJ statement on probate system backlogs

ACCA exits regulation of probate activities

Hardly any professional thinks that the probate process is efficient

Legacy income now worth over 3bn a year

KEY PLAYERS

Overview

Company profiles Bequeathed Ltd Co-operative Legal Services Ltd Boodle Hatfield LLP Clarke Willmott LLP Charles Russell Speechlys LLP Farewill Ltd Kings Court Trust Ltd Irwin Mitchell Lawpack Ltd Redstone Wills Ltd Simpson Millar Solicitors LLP Slater Gordon Lawyers Taylor Rose TTKW/Philips Trust Corporation Ltd Thompsons Solicitors LLP Trust Inheritance Ltd Which? Legal Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP



MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Market value reaches an estimated 1.9 billion

Prices

Probate

Powers of attorney

Number of trusts declining year-on-year

THE FUTURE

Market forecasts

Market to reach 2bn in 2021

Increased deaths in 2020

Wills probate practitioner survey

ASSOCIATIONS/MEMBERSHIP BODIES

