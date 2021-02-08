The "Digital Health UK Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Health UK Market Report contains new and rebased data and provides the most accurate picture of the market available, giving full consideration to the impact that the pandemic has had on the adoption (or not) of different technologies, cutting through the myth to shine a light on the reality.

The report is vital reading to anyone with an interest in this emerging market, be they an investor, an advisor, a large corporate supplier, a health tech start-up, or someone working within procurement or IT within the healthcare sector.

The report offers insight on how Covid-19 has taken digital health on its journey to maturity and asks if this will be sustainable. Even with the boost received during the pandemic, NHS IT investment remains insufficient. The average UK health organisation spends just 2% per annum on IT. This figure is closer to 8% in the US and most of Northern Europe. While there has been investment in video consultations and data gathering and analysis, not to mention the contact tracing app, there has been a downturn in spending on technology without immediate relevance to the pandemic during 2020.

The report contains the latest available data and expert insights on:

Patient Admission Systems (PAS)

Electronic Patient Records/Electronic Medical Records (EPR/EMR)

Specialist clinical systems

Digital apps

Wearables

Artificial intelligence

Interoperability across systems and sectors

Pathology and radiology

It also provides insight into the UK's largest purchaser of digital health, the NHS, how it works, how it is funded, its regulation and political considerations.

What the report covers

Market

Politics and regulation

Payors

Major providers

Investors

Market potential

Covid-19

Who is the report for

CEOs and Boards of NHS Trusts and independent healthcare providers

CIOs/CTOs of NHS Trusts and independent healthcare providers

Procurement leads in NHS Trusts

Regulators

Large IT suppliers

Healthcare IT start-ups

Banks and investors

Management consultants

Business advisors

Central government

Think tanks

Policy writers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opsj51

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005318/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900