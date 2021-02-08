Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Tomas Blas has been promoted to Head of Property, Spain.

"Tomas has been instrumental in expanding our property portfolio in Spain and delivering on the BHSI commitment to service excellence and our Claims Is Our Product philosophy countrywide," said Chris Colahan, Head of UK Europe, BHSI. "I look forward to his continued great work for our organization, our customers and our brokers in his newly expanded leadership role."

Tomas, who has 17 years of industry experience, joined BHSI in 2019 as Head of Technical Lines in Spain. In his new role, he will be responsible for BHSI's entire property lines portfolio in Spain, which includes corporate business property insurance for all industries and technical insurance solutions focused on construction, power, energy and engineering risks.

Prior to joining BHSI, Tomas was Regional Head of Engineering Lines, Mediterranean Region, at Allianz Global Corporate Specialty (AGCS), and Head of Engineering Lines for Spain Portugal and Global Practice Group Leader of Utilities, Services, IT Communications, at AGCS. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha and an executive master's degree in Business Administration from the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin.

Tomas is based in BHSI's office in Madrid and can be reached at Tomas.Blas@bhspecialty.com or +34 914 141 694

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005040/en/

Contacts:

JoAnn Lee +1 617-936-2937