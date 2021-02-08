

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence dropped in February as the slower pace of vaccination weighed on both the assessment of current situation and expectations, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor sentiment index fell unexpectedly to -0.2 in February from +1.3 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 1.9.



The current situation index declined to -27.5 from -26.5 in January. Likewise, the expectations index dropped to 31.5 from 33.5.



A permanent prolongation of the lockdown could become a problem because the difference between expectation and the current situation is extremely high, the lobby said. 'There is a potential for a temporary disillusionment here,' Sentix said.



In Germany, the business sentiment index came in at 8.6 in February, down from 9.2 in January.



While the current situation index rose to -15.5, the highest since March 2020, the expectations index fell to 35.8 from 37.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

