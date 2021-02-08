The Pot Shop is Now Offering Shipping Nationwide

As Marijuana is Legalized in More States, Many Companies Have Added Additional Shipping Services to Get their Products to More Customers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / The founders of The Pot Shop, http://www.thepotshop.cc, a mail order marijuana company located in California, are pleased to announce that they are now offering clients around the nation a wide selection of goods for shipping. Previously, these prodcts were only available in states where marijuana was legal, such as California.

As a company spokesperson noted, as more states are making marijuana legal, it is causing a "national mail order weed race."

"The mail order marijuana race is in full fledge. Companies such as Cookies SF and popular dispensaries around Colorado have started to offer shipping services," the spokesperson noted, adding that most of these shipping services evolved from delivery services in legal states.

With the advent of federal legalization, the spokesperson noted, every dispensary and delivery service around the country is gearing up for this 100 billion dollar market that will see it grow by an average of 20 percent for the next 10 years.

In addition to offering expanded shipping options, The Pot Shop is also launching several new products. They include pure 99 percent THC/CBD 1:1 Ratio oil and special extraction rosin from rare genetics that are only found in some pockets in the mountains of Northern California.

Other shops such as Tweed are expanding their local delivery expansion to all 50 states. But with the pandemic and people being reluctant to meet in person, most delivery services are pivoting towards mail order services, as the cost of running a mail order business is much less than a delivery service.

"The good news is that the lesson and hardship of mail ordered weed has been experienced by Canada, so the U.S. will be in good standing when this sort of retail habits for marijuana go mainstream," the spokesperson noted.

About The Pot Shop:

The Pot Shop features premium California grown cannabis that can be legally shipped to all 50 states, no rec required. They ship out of California and source from different farms and vendors to get the best prices for their valued customers. For more information, please visit https://thepotshop.cc/shop/

