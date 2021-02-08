

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate was stable in January, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January, same as seen in December. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in January from 3.5 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 3.4 percent.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 169,753 in January from 163,545 in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, remained unchanged at 3.4 percent in January.



