ShareVision launches a streaming platform to prevent new retail traders losing money

- Thousands of retail traders swarm brokers in the wake of GameStop

- 82% of these new customers will lose money trading CFD's

- The next major Short Squeeze is coming

- Quantitative Traders launch a streaming platform to prevent loss of investment

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant Traders have launched ShareVision, a streaming platform with the objective of preventing millions of eager new retail traders losing money in the wake of GameStop.

Global markets have now witnessed the power of the retail trading army, many of whom are experienced and knowledgeable retail traders. But what happens to the rest of these retail traders who are looking to ride this wave of opportunity, where does this leave them when analysis by the FCA has revealed that as of Jan 2021 82% of CFD customers lose money.

Interest in CFD trading soared 193% in 2020 alone, creating thousands of new retail traders where many of which are unsuspecting millennials. New customers see the hype, want to get rich and get rich quick. However, what these new retail traders don't see is that trading whilst now at our fingertips, still needs research, education and access to experienced traders in order to be successful, and without these, new traders will lose.

It is possible to generate huge wealth through trading but new retail traders should be thorough in their research, choose the right broker and strategy that suits them, then take time with their investments. Failing to do so could result in them becoming part of the unfortunate statistic.

That's why a team of professional traders and entrepreneurs have launched ShareVision, a dedicated streaming platform for traders, economists and the world of finance. Through video content, these traders are ensuring all new retail traders have an increased level of access to professionals in their fields enabling them to learn and invest better.

Yasin Qureshi, Entrepreneur and Founder of trading broker Naga Markets said, "The GameStop incident is a game changer. Millennials against Baby Boomers. Textbooks on behavioural finance can go in the trash. Rules no longer apply. You can no longer rely on the big players. We are facing a fundamental reassessment of social trading, the markets will be more active than ever before and it's crucial that new traders can find the right professional to learn from or to copy."

Retail Traders are already preparing for the next Short Squeeze and so expect this to be just the start in a highly publicised battle of the markets.

About ShareVision

ShareVision is the first dedicated streaming platform for traders, economists and the world of finance. Their mission is to enable people to discover, reach out and communicate with a global financial community, they're doing this by providing a previously impossible level of access to finance professionals and enthusiasts. The business was founded by experienced entrepreneurs, including the founders of Darqube, Aqua Rising and NAGA Global AG. Sign up on ShareVision's website or follow them on Twitter for updates from the team.

Contact:

Mr Amit Jay Shah,

contact@sharevision.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433903/ShareVision.jpg