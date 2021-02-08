French start-up Verkor is planning to build a 16 GWh manufacturing facility for EV batteries in southern France. French industry consultant Capgemini has joined the project to improve the manufacturing processes.From pv magazine France France-based battery cell producer Verkor has gained the support of Capgemini SE, a French multinational corporation that provides consulting, technology, professional and outsourcing services, for its plan to build a 16 GWh battery cell manufacturing facility in Rodez, about 150 km northeast of Toulouse, in the Occitanie department of Aveyron. Capgemini will bring ...

