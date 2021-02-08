Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for The First Half (H1) Of The 2020/2021 Financial Year

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the second lockdown, Borussia Dortmund generated a net profit in the second quarter of the financial year.

In the second quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year (1 October 2020 - 31 December 2020), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 124.7 million (previous year: EUR 122.2 million) and a consolidated net profit of EUR 9.6 million (previous year: profit of EUR 2.9 million).

In the first half of the financial year (1 July 2020 - 31 December 2020), the consolidated total operating proceeds amounted to EUR 190.3 million (previous year: EUR 297.4 million), of which consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 177.4 million (previous year: EUR 236.6 million) and gross transfer proceeds amounted to EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 60.8 million).

In the first half of the financial year, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR 26.3 million (previous year: profit EUR 3.0 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -26.2 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 27.3 million (previous year: EUR 54.7 million).



In the first half of the financial year, consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 177.4 million (previous year: EUR 236.6 million), of which EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 22.6 million) from match operations, EUR 98.7 million (previous year: EUR 113.1 million) from TV marketing, EUR 52.3 million (previous year: EUR 50.5 million) from advertising, EUR 20.5 million (previous year: EUR 21.2 million) from merchandising, and EUR 5.3 million (previous year: EUR 29.2 million) from conference, catering and miscellaneous.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 4.5 million (previous year: EUR 11.2 million).

The Group's personnel expenses decreased by EUR 9.2 million from EUR 111.5 million to EUR 102.3 million in the first half of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 3.5 million from EUR 49.3 million to EUR 52.8 million. The Group's other operating expenses were down EUR 27.4 million year on year from EUR 70.6 million to EUR 43.2 million.

The consolidated financial result improved by EUR 0.2 million from EUR -0.9 million to EUR -0.7 million.

The above information relates to key figures from the semi-annual consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

