NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 February 2021 were: 772.79p Capital only 779.87p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 210,000 ordinary shares on 5th February 2021, the Company has 89,570,400 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.