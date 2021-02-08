Anzeige
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2021 | 12:41
Talenom Oyj: Talenom Plc Annual Report 2020

Talenom Plc, Annual Financial Report, 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc Annual Report 2020

Talenom Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published. The Annual Report includes the consolidated financial statements, the Board of Director's report, the auditors report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the statement of non-financial information.

The Annual report is available on www.talenom.fi/en/investors

TALENOM PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
tel. +358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth - the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.talenom.fi

Attachment

  • Talenom Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f5f1256-d01f-4b3a-8433-d6716bfb2daa)

