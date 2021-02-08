Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 05-February-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.56p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.56p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563