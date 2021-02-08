DGAP-Ad-hoc: Travelex Issuerco Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Travelex Issuerco Limited: Proposal for additional New Money Notes



08-Feb-2021 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Proposal for additional New Money Notes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

8 February 2021

Travelex announces proposal to issue additional New Money Notes

Travelex announces that it has launched a consent solicitation in connection with the issuance of an additional number of New Money Notes with net value of £20 million (before application of cashless issuance premium and fees) (the "Additional New Money Notes"), to provide the Company with fresh liquidity as Travelex extends its business perimeter to include legacy retail platforms and to fund working capital in anticipation of a return of consumer travel.

The proposed terms of the Additional New Money Notes and the key dates of the timetable relating to the subscription for the Additional New Money Notes are summarised in the Cleansing Materials presentation prepared by Travelex TopCo Limited and attached as an Appendix to this announcement (the "Cleansing Materials Presentation").

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2933O_1-2021-2-8.pdf

The Cleansing Materials Presentation also includes certain additional information in relation to the Company and its wider group which would constitute inside information for the purposes of MAR, but which will be regarded as released into the public domain pursuant to the terms of this announcement.

Enquiries:

GLAS Trustees Limited

45 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7JU

Attention: Trustee and Escrow

E-mail: tes@glas.agency



Travelex

For investor related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

Lan.Tang@travele.com



For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com



