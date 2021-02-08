DGAP-Ad-hoc: Travelex Issuerco Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco Limited
Proposal for additional New Money Notes
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
Travelex Issuerco Limited ("Travelex" or the "Company")
8 February 2021
Travelex announces proposal to issue additional New Money Notes
Travelex announces that it has launched a consent solicitation in connection with the issuance of an additional number of New Money Notes with net value of £20 million (before application of cashless issuance premium and fees) (the "Additional New Money Notes"), to provide the Company with fresh liquidity as Travelex extends its business perimeter to include legacy retail platforms and to fund working capital in anticipation of a return of consumer travel.
The proposed terms of the Additional New Money Notes and the key dates of the timetable relating to the subscription for the Additional New Money Notes are summarised in the Cleansing Materials presentation prepared by Travelex TopCo Limited and attached as an Appendix to this announcement (the "Cleansing Materials Presentation").
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2933O_1-2021-2-8.pdf
The Cleansing Materials Presentation also includes certain additional information in relation to the Company and its wider group which would constitute inside information for the purposes of MAR, but which will be regarded as released into the public domain pursuant to the terms of this announcement.
Enquiries:
GLAS Trustees Limited
