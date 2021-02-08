Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853292 ISIN: FR0000121014 Ticker-Symbol: MOH 
Tradegate
08.02.21
14:40 Uhr
532,80 Euro
+3,20
+0,60 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
532,90533,6014:43
532,90533,0014:43
PR Newswire
08.02.2021 | 13:16
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Givenchy Dresses The Weeknd For 55th Super Bowl Halftime Show

Creative Director Matthew M. Williams designed custom pieces especially for the superstar's performance

PARIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce that the Canadian singer The Weeknd wore a custom outfit designed by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7th, 2021.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8849451-givenchy-dresses-the-weeknd-for-55th-super-bowl/.

During the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd wore a fully hand-embroidered jacket with crystals, realized by the Givenchy Haute Couture atelier in Paris. A feat of savoir-faire, it required four embroiderers and more than 250 hours to complete. This jacket was worn over a black cotton poplin shirt and wool trousers accessorized with black leather tie, and gloves, as well as black and white derbies. While made especially for this performance, The Weeknd's outfit reflects the sharp tailoring, minimalism and intense contrast Mr. Williams brought to his debut collection for the House of Givenchy.

"It's truly an honor to have dressed The Weeknd for his incredible Super Bowl show," said Matthew M. Williams. "To me, fashion is all about infusing what you wear with a unique personality, and The Weeknd brought his look to life with his energy, character and sense of style."

The Weeknd's cinematic Super Bowl LV performance was followed by an estimated audience of more than 100 million viewers who tuned in to watch the NFL championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433271/Givenchy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433270/Givenchy_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Givenchy
+33 1 44 31 50 00
givenchyvip@givenchy.com

Givenchy dresses The Weeknd for 55th Super Bowl halftime show.

Givenchy Logo

LVMH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.