Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a provider of legal, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce that Thomas Rosander has been appointed as Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Mr. Rosander is an experienced igaming executive whose former positions include Chief Executive Officer of Dunder Casino, Chief Product Officer at Mr Green Online Casino, and Section Head Business Intelligence at bwin. Mr. Rosander was also Engagement Director and Business Intelligence Director at game developer Electronic Arts.

"Having a CCO like Thomas, who has the industry experience and relationships is crucial as Luckbox executes on its customer acquisition strategy," commented Quentin Martin, CEO at Real Luck Group Ltd. "The Luckbox team comprises a mix of igaming and esports experience and Thomas fits in perfectly with that ethos, as his resume will testify. We have big plans for growth in 2021 and beyond, and Thomas will play a leading role in helping us deliver on our targets. This is a key role in growing our business and I am delighted to have someone of Thomas's caliber on board."

Mr Rosander said: "Luckbox is one of the most exciting companies in the igaming space and I am thrilled to be joining the team. The rapid growth and huge potential of esports betting is well documented and I am looking forward to working with the team and using my skills and experience to ensure Luckbox is at the forefront of this exciting industry."

Grant of Stock Options

The Board of Directors have granted an aggregate of 850,000 stock options to Mr. Rosander. The options were granted under the Company's stock option plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company, for three years, at an exercise price of $0.97, based on the closing price of the Company's shares on February 4, 2021. Options shall vest over a three-year period with 10% vesting immediately, 10% vesting six months from grant date and 20% vesting every six months therafter.

For further information, please contact:

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: quentin@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863

Investor Relations

Real Luck Group Ltd.

James McMath, Media Manager

Email: james.mcmath@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7811 608930

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 670-2882

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to management's beliefs regarding Mr. Rosander's fit with the ethos of the Group and his anticipated role in assisting the Group in delivering on future targets and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73823