The "Review of Customer Experience in ATMs in Russia 2020 Market Analysis and Trends, Rating, 100+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ATM Customer Experience Rank 2020 study examined the interfaces of self-service devices of 10 banks. The focus of the study was interaction with self-service devices of individuals, which limited the list of evaluated tasks (for example, the possibility of self-collection was not considered).

The study evaluated the effectiveness of this remote service channel, that is, the broadness of tasks that it allows to solve, and the convenience of such solutions from the point of view of users.

During the course of the study, the uniqueness for this Russian market assessment system was developed:

The publisher spoke with device network managers, digital business leaders and device developers

To search for insights, the experts conducted usability tests in two age categories from 25 to 45 y.o. and over 60 years

Based on the collected data, the checklist was formed, according to which you can assess the quality of customer experience in working with an ATM. The checklist takes into account different business logic for the development of self-service devices

According to the results of the study, each bank received two ratings in accordance with different business logic of the development of self-service devices

The results of the study include:

The state of the market for self-service devices of banks

A rating of the quality of self-service networks of banks

Characteristics of the best interfaces

A map of trends in the development of ATM's and payment terminals

A description of the 100+ best practices for solving customer problems using self-service devices

Insights from interviews with experts and respondents

Self-service methodology evaluations

Based on the results, a rating was compiled according to the level of development of self-service networks in different banks. Experts in detail the practices and insights from the interviews, made a trend map and described the best interfaces.

All together with a unique UX-analysis tool for self-service devices allows companies to:

Adopt the best practices of Russian fintech

Get your own rating system for working with ATMs

Get an idea of market trends

The study was conducted in August-September 2020

Key Topics Covered

About the Study Study Methodology An Expert Look at the Development of Networks of Self-Service Devices Key Results of the Study Market Practices Cash Management Market Practices Self-Service Office Research Services

Companies Mentioned

Ak Bars Bank

Alfa-Bank

Bank Otkritie

VTB

Gazprombank

Credit Bank of Moscow

Post Bank

Raiffeisenbank

Sberbank of Russia

Tinkoff Bank

Bank Uralsib

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5cp0d

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005440/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900