ETFS Capital acquires ETF.com from Cboe Global Markets

LONDON and CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETFS Capital, a strategic investment company, today announced it has acquired the business of ETF.com, one of the world's leading authorities on ETF news, analysis and education, from Cboe Global Markets (Cboe), a market operator and global trading solutions provider.

ETF.com was founded in 2001 with a mission to deliver clear, independent and authoritative exchange traded fund (ETF) news, analysis and education to help participants make better investment decisions. When Cboe (previously Bats) acquired ETF.com in 2016, its goal was to help retail investors and advisors understand the benefits of ETFs through best-in-class educational content. Under Cboe's ownership, ETF.com expanded its multimedia business with webinars, events, videos and podcasts, growing its readership and solidifying ETF.com as a leading media platform serving the wider ETF industry.

The global ETF industry continues to grow rapidly, reaching a record U.S. $8 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across more than 6,500 ETFs by the end of 2020 (source: ULTUMUS). ETF.com has evolved in tandem with the growing choice and complexity of the ETF market, offering participants the resources and tools needed to keep pace with this fast-growing market.

Graham Tuckwell, Chairman, ETFS Capital, said: "The ongoing record growth of the global ETF industry is an incredible opportunity for an industry-leading resource like ETF.com. All participants want more effective and innovative ways to share, analyse and understand the evolution of the global ETF industry, so we are acquiring and further investing in ETF.com to make this a reality." Tuckwell added: "ETF.com is also expected to benefit from the related businesses and expertise across our portfolio, covering data, analytics, index services and front office technology amongst others, to help unlock further innovation opportunities."

Created by ETF industry veterans and chaired by Graham Tuckwell, an ETF industry pioneer and founder of ETF Securities, ETFS Capital is focused on growth opportunities across the investment ecosystem. ETF.com joins its portfolio alongside ETF Stream, the leading European ETF website, and AltFi, the market-leading website for the global fintech community.

Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Listings, Cboe Global Markets, said: "We are thrilled to have ETF.com join the ETFS Capital group. Cboe is a passionate champion for the global ETF industry and we believe the innovative thinking, deep experience and planned investment from ETFS Capital in the business and people of ETF.com will not only grow this journalistic enterprise into a global media brand, but also benefit the ETF industry as a whole. Cboe plans to continue offering ETF.com's excellent resources and marketing services to our listings and trading clients as its global footprint broadens." Morrison added: "This deal also creates the opportunity for related collaboration between Cboe and ETFS Capital over time."

Drew Voros, Editor-in-Chief of ETF.com, said: "We are excited to join the ETFS Capital group, which shares both Cboe and ETF.com's commitment to growing the ETP space through analysis, news coverage, education and data. Over the years, ETF.com has benefitted from Cboe's strengths as one of the leading and fastest growing marketplaces for ETPs to expand our readership, voice and presence globally. We look forward to having ETFS Capital's support in our continued success and creating a new relationship with Cboe to serve the ETF investing community."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is immaterial from a financial perspective for Cboe Global Markets.

To learn more about ETF.com, visit www.etf.com.

About ETFS Capital

ETFS Capital is a strategic investment company focused on growth opportunities across the investment ecosystem.

Created by ETF industry veterans and chaired by Graham Tuckwell, an ETF industry pioneer and founder of ETF Securities. In 2018 ETF Securities sold its European and North American asset management businesses to WisdomTree, Legal & General Investment Management and Aberdeen Standard and became ETFS Capital.

We provide more than just capital to our investee firms. By utilising our experience of building and exiting successful companies, we actively support their growth and development. Tailored to their individual needs, we also provide strategic advice, operational guidance and access to our growing network. For qualifying investee firms, there is also the possibility of NextStage, our exclusive shared workspace in London.

Today, our purpose is to discover and empower the innovation-led companies driving change, typically technology-enabled, and help them become tomorrow's leaders.

Media contact: Caspar Robson +44 7887 854081 caspar.robson@etfscapital.com

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts Angela Tu +1-646-856-8734 atu@cboe.com Tim Cave +44 (0) 7593-506-719 tcave@cboe.com Analyst Contact Debbie Koopman +1-312-786-7136 koopman@cboe.com

