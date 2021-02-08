



HONG KONG, Feb 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC, is excited to announce its latest partner, Modefi, in what is another step towards providing security and trust for Oracle solutions and blockchain technology. In this new partnership, Blockpass will be providing its revolutionary KYC services to the company as Modefi seeks to create truly decentralized, secure and precise oracle solutions. This integration comes just as Modefi prepares for its token offering on the 10th of February 2021, which will take place on the TrustSwap Launchpad.As a Decentralized Aggregated Oracle, Modefi facilitates fully trustless and decentralized off-chain data, on chain, in its mission to secure the DeFi space against bad actors. It provides on-demand oracle data through a P2P incentivized network so that users are able to obtain atypical off-chain data for on-chain solutions. As it builds the foundation for real world adoption of oracles and DeFi, Modefi provides an oracle marketplace - a secure, trustless market for oracle data, clients and providers. Modefi's solution utilises smart contracts and multiple data sources to remove outliers, malicious actors and corrupt data autonomously as it brings oracle data to multiple blockchains.Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users."We're looking forward to working with Modefi to further our shared interests in trusted security and on-chain solutions," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri, "Decentralised oracles represent the next step in integrating blockchain technology with real-world solutions and promise to enable a future where blockchain-based apps have a reliable, accessible source of trusted data. This removes one of the final hurdles to the mass-adoption of blockchain technology.""It's a pleasure to be partnering with the pioneer of the on-chain KYC ecosystem. We are excited to be able to give our clientele a fast, secure way to submit their personal data. The Modefi team is looking forward to integrating with the Blockpass system for a long term partnership."Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance.With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.About BlockpassBlockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC, is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgEmail: sales@blockpass.orgAbout ModefiModefi Ltd. is an Oracle platform that empowers end users, businesses and developers to incorporate truly decentralized on-chain data within their custom applications. Modefi's suite of Oracle solutions provide a high level of transparency, precision, and trustlessness. Modefi works with many DeFi projects and Oracle platforms to provide a brighter future for blockchain and adoption. For more information, visit https://modefi.io or email us at info@modefi.ioSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.