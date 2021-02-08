Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing UB-612, a multitope protein/synthetic peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced positive interim Phase 1 data from its open-label COVID-19 clinical trial conducted in Taiwan. This study which evaluated the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of UB-612, showed that the vaccine was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses comparable to those seen in human convalescent sera.

Key Takeaways:

UB-612 induced neutralizing antibodies in 100% of participants

UB-612 was well-tolerated and had a reassuring safety profile

UB-612 induced antigen-specific polyfunctional CD4+/CD8+ T cell responses

About COVAXX



COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc. (UBI), founded in 1985. The Company is a scientific trailblazer creating technological firsts, including the manufacture and commercialization of more than 100 million antibody blood tests, and 5 billion vaccine doses against infectious diseases in animal health. With proprietary access to UBI's core technology platforms, COVAXX can develop and commercialize high precision antibody tests and a promising COVID-19 vaccine that together would form a unique Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Individuals (DIVI) system.



COVAXX (not to be confused with single "x" COVAX) is developing UB-612, the first multitope peptide-based vaccine designed to activate both B and T-cell arms of the immune system to fight against SARS-CoV-2.



COVAXX announced a global logistics partnership with Maersk, the world's largest shipping and integrated logistics provider, that creates a framework for all transportation and supply chain services that will be needed to deliver COVAXX's UB-612 vaccine around the world.



For more information on the COVAXX/UBI antibody test and the synthetic, peptide-based vaccine against COVID-19, visit www.covaxx.com and follow us on social media @covaxxvaccine.

