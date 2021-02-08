How Shifting Food Demographics Landscape is Spurring Growth of Lactose Market: Future Market Insights Report Analyzes

Market players are focusing on merger and acquisition to attain a competitive edge.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Future Market Insights: FMI states in its recent study on the lactose-market that the market will expand at a CAGR of 4% in 2021. Demand for lactose is anticipated to continue surging particularly due to the advent of 3d printing and cloud-based technologies.

"Companies operating in the Lactose market are targeting strategic Merger and Acquisition. It is a key trend for both private, financial investors and present businesses to enter or grow in the fastest rising markets. Another reason for Merger & Acquisition is to expand the business into new geographies.." says the FMI analyst.

Lactose Market - Important Highlights

The lactulose segment is likely to dominate the market during the projected years.

The powdered form of lactose is anticipated to be preferred in contrast to its granule form

The pharmaceutical sector is likely to emerge as a key end-user of lactose.

The US is expected to be the most profitable market during the projected years.

Lactose Market - Drivers

There is an increasing demand for Lactose based derivatives in the cosmetics industry, which is driving the growth of the market.

There is an increased preference for lactobionic acid in the pharmaceutical industry due to its excellent healing capabilities which is also contributing to the market growth

Favorable government policies for huge investments in the healthcare sector is allowing the market to expand further

Lactose Market - Restraints·

Less awareness among customers about lactose will restrict the market growth

Increasing Cases of Self-Diagnosis by the customers are forcing them to Opt for Lactose-Free Dairy Products

COVID-19 Impact on Lactose Market

The lactose market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. It has acted as a massive hindrance to the dairy food market as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. however, the market is expected to set on a path of regaining as economies steadily stabilize.

Competitive Landscape

The lactose market players are leaning towards the expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge.

some of the leading companies operating in the lactose market and profiled by FMI include Alpavit Käserei Champignon Hofmeister GmbH & Co. KG, Armor Pharma, Ba'emek Advanced Technologies Ltd (Tnuva Group), BASF SE, Davisco Foods International, Inc., DFE Pharma (JV of Royal Friesland Campina & Fonterra Ltd.), Hilmar Ingredients, Hoogwegt Groep B.V., Kerry plc, Lactose (India) Limited, Merck KgaA, Milei GmbH, Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the lactose market. Global, regional, and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on product type (powder and granule), application(food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

