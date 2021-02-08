Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Agreement with an arm-length third party to sell its whole interest in the Basking Project for cash consideration of CA$300,000. The Company already received the payment. For more information about the Basking Project, please refer to the Company's press release of May 28, 2019.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

