Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that, it has retained Maryland-based Chesapeake Group Inc. ("Chesapeake") to create and execute a new pro-active investor relations program for current and potential investors. Chesapeake will oversee all aspects of investor outreach with an emphasis on investor education and corporate transparency. Chesapeake is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company as at the date hereof but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. The agreement with the Consultant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Chesapeake is an award-winning, full-service investor relations firm that has been assisting public companies since 1996. The initial term of the agreement is for a four-month period, which can be renewed or terminated with 30 days written notice. Compensation consists of the payment of US$10,000 per month and the issuance of an incentive stock option to purchase up to 300,000 common shares exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of 13 months, vesting as to 25% every three months after the date of the grant.

In addition to the above-noted options, and also subject to regulatory approval, the Company will issue a further 300,000 incentive stock options to various employees, directors and officers of GMV Minerals exercisable on or before February 8th, 2026 at a price of $0.25 for a period of five years.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

