Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 8 February 2021 it repurchased 132,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 163p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,497,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,497,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 26,954,892.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 8 February 2021 it repurchased 144,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 213p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,783,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,783,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,415,988.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

8 February 2021