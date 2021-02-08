Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Brighter AB (46/21)

With effect from February 09, 2021, the unit rights in Brighter AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 19, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: BRIG UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015530761 Order book ID: 216117 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 09, 2021, the paid subscription units in Brighter AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BRIG BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015530779 Order book ID: 216118 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB