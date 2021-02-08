Anzeige
Montag, 08.02.2021
WKN: A113Q3 ISIN: SE0004019545 Ticker-Symbol: 2HJ 
Frankfurt
08.02.21
08:04 Uhr
0,125 Euro
-0,005
-3,98 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.02.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Brighter AB (46/21)

With effect from February 09, 2021, the unit rights in Brighter AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 19, 2021. 

Instrument:      Unit rights                             
Short name:      BRIG UR                                 
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015530761                            
Order book ID:   216117                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                

With effect from February 09, 2021, the paid subscription units in Brighter AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription units                 
Short name:      BRIG BTU                                
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015530779                            
Order book ID:   216118                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
