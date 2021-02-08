Dendera Natural Health LLC: Clean Label Supplements Exceed US Food And Drug Administration Requirements For Purity

Dendera is dedicated to the practice of 100 percent natural ingredients in each of their products. No synthetic materials are added to any products, and no silicon dioxides or stearates are included.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Dendera Natural Health LLC and Martin Tower are pleased to announce that each item in their product line meets the definition of clean label supplements. Clean label packaging represents a commitment to ensure truth and transparency to the composition of foods and consumer products, as reflected on the product labels. The focus on food and product safety has been to avoid pathogenic and microbiological contamination in the past. Clean label products go even further by preventing items such as pesticide residue, plasticizers, and heavy metals.

Dendera products avoid using any synthetic materials such as silicon dioxides and stearates, both of which are flow agents. These ingredients have been shown to have negative consequences to one's health. Stearates can also lower the bio-availability of the active ingredients, making them even less desirable as part of the company's products. Adding natural powdered rice hull concentrate eliminates the necessity for utilizing silicon dioxide and stearates during the manufacturing process.

More information about the company can be viewed at https://denderanaturally.com/

All products manufactured and distributed by Dendera focus on purity. They meet or exceed the minimum regulations set by the Food and Drug Administration for purity. Dendera is a leader in addressing the growing consumer recognition of industrial and environmental contaminants and toxic materials in food and consumer products.

Dendera, unlike its competition, uses laboratory-grade aqueous extraction procedures to achieve reliable and precision level potency. In turn, this process ensures more beneficial and dependable results. The range of products from the distributor is extensive. The online catalog includes numerous herbs that extends back over a century. Some of the herbs include Amla, Ashwagandha, Chlorophytum, Cissus, Curry, Moringa, Mucuna, Papaya, Punarnava, Shilajit, Swertia, and Turmeric. The line of products is available as raw plant parts for decoctions or herbal teas and herbal supplements.

About the Company:

