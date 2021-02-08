DJ Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 05/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 124.8510 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 385649 CODE: OWLU =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 93163 EQS News ID: 1166757 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)