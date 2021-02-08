A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Provides Business, Operational and Administrative Update

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology, is pleased to provide the following business update in response to the recent increase in the Company's share price.

Core Business

A2Z's historic core business is that of engineering, producing and maintaining complex electronic systems, and unmanned robotic platforms.

This core business has, to date, provided a solid base for the Company's activities, generating a steady flow of revenue. As noted in the Company's continuous disclosure record, recent decreases in revenues are due to some projects being delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other Israeli government related projects have been delayed due to the Israeli parliament having not yet passed the annual budget for 2020 or 2021.

The Company actively looks for opportunities to expand its markets, by seeking additional contracts and competing in new tenders and will advise the markets when such opportunities are reached.

Cust2Mate

In November 2020 the Company completed the acquisition of 77.5% of Cust2Mate Limited ("Cust2Mate"). Please see the Company's press releases dated November 16, 2020.

Cust2Mate's smart carts are presently being tested in a pilot program with M. Yochananof and Sons 1988 Ltd. ("Yochananof"), which is a supermarket chain in Israel. As the pilot program draws to a close, Cust2Mate is transitioning to its sales and marketing efforts and Cust2Mate is already in negotiations with several supermarket operators from around the world (including advanced negotiations with Yochananof) for the sale of smart carts. The Company will advise the markets when such negotiations result in binding agreements.

Additionally, Cust2Mate is in the process of hiring a Chief Executive Officer to head up the Cust2Mate business ("Cust2Mate CEO"). The new Cust2Mate CEO will be instrumental in transforming Cust2Mate from a research and development company to a manufacturing, marketing and sales company.

Cust2mate is in the process of locating and hiring additional employees for marketing and product support as well client oriented services.

Cust2mate is also in process of establishing production capabilities of the smart carts with subcontractors who specialize in manufacturing.

Fuel Tank Intelligent Containment System ("FTICS") capsule project

The FTICS is a system that deploys in the event of a vehicle collision and is designed to eliminate the risk of the fuel tank combusting and causing fatal harm to passengers and property loss.

The Company is in final stages of internal testing of the product.

Financing

Between October 2020 and December 2020, the Company completed two private placements for total gross proceeds of CAD$10.9 million (Please see the Company's press releases dated November 16, 2020 and December 29, 2020).

Administration

Due to the continuing growth of the Company's business, we have taken additional office space and will relocate our management team to central Tel Aviv where we will be occupying office space of about 315 square meters, with effect March 1, 2021.

On Behalf of the Company,

Bentsur Joseph, CEO

