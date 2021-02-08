Fatemah Properties Managing Director Zain Andani Announces New Resort Underway in India

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Zain Andani, the managing director of successful real estate investment firm Fatemah Properties LTD, recently announced plans for a new resort in India.

Fatemah Properties LTD is a real estate investment firm based in London, England, that specializes in purchasing assets around the world. Most recently, the firm has purchased a property in India, which they plan to turn into a world-renowned luxury resort.

Zain Andani and his father are currently at the helm of Fatemah Properties LTD. Andani is a businessman and entrepreneur with extensive experience in financial advisory, commercial law, accountancy, and economics. He gained this expertise while earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Finance and Banking from Portsmouth University. Since graduating, Andani has played a key role in the operations of Fatemah Properties LTD, as well as its two sister companies, Fatemah Nurseries and Fatemah Investments LTD, both of which he has helped grow exponentially.

Fatemah Properties LTD owns multiple investment properties all over the world, including in Qatar, India, and the United Kingdom.

Zain Andani is particularly excited about Fatemah Properties LTD's latest venture, the new resort in India. It is currently being built and according to Andani, will offer guests the chance to get a feel for the country itself as opposed to staying in a high-rise hotel.

The luxury resort will feature traditional, Rajasthan-style huts and one large communal swimming pool. The huts will serve as the living quarters for guests and each will feature two bedrooms, an ensuite bathroom, a kitchen, and a fully furnished living space.

The new Fatemah Properties LTD resort is being built in the region of Kachchh (Kutch). Kutch is a popular tourist district that is part of the Gujarat state in western India. The area is famous for its pristine beaches, which are located along the Arabian Sea.

Fatemah Properties LTD originally had plans to carry out a similar project years ago, but ultimately decided against it. Then in 2019, Andani saw a gap in the market and decided it was time to bring these old plans to life.

Zain Andani estimates that the new Fatemah Properties' resort in Kachchh, India, should be complete by 2022.

Zain Andani is a businessman and entrepreneur with a background in international finance and banking. He currently serves as the managing director of Fatemah Nurseries. Andani also manages Fatemah Nurseries' two sister companies alongside his father, Fatemah Properties LTD and Fatemah Investments LTD. These companies purchase assets, make investments, and aid in expansion processes. Andani currently resides in London, United Kingdom. In his spare time, Andani is a philanthropist who is very active in volunteering and charity working, helping his local community and other communities across the United Kingdom.

