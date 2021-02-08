Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power transistors, today announced the shipment of its 20 Millionth GaN transistor and that its factory partners are on schedule to complete a 40X capacity expansion in 2021.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

GaN sees demand surge as GaN Systems ships its 20 millionth GaN transistor with 40X capacity expansion to be completed in 2021.

The increase is due to the anticipation of the next wave of orders for GaN Systems' transistors which are shipping in consumer chargers and adapters, audio amplifiers, data center power supplies, industrial motor drives, laser drivers, medical power supplies, satellite and aerospace systems, and automotive EV power electronics.

GaN is seeing growing market acceptance and increased adoption amongst legacy silicon and newer silicon carbide (SiC) technologies.

Click image above to view full announcement.





About GaN Systems



GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's Silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

Contacts:

Mary Placido

4152183627

mary@triercompany.com

Source: GaN Systems

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73915