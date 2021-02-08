Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today announced that the Company has begun alpha testing its alternative finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties. The Company is on track to release the app to beta users by the end of this month. A production release is also on track for June.

The Vaycaychella app is designed to empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs (or Rentrepreneurs) and to give access to a new generation of real estate investors.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year. Vaycaychella is now WSGF's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.





Vaycaychella's mission is to expand the short-term rental ecosystem upstream from rental apps like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Expedia to include the short-term rental property purchase with the introduction of our Vaycaychella App to connect would be short-term rental property buyers that might not have had the resources before to make a purchase, with a crowd of new breed alternative investors.

Last week, on Friday, the Company published a presentation providing an overview of the Vaycaychella App.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the Company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

